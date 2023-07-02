Metaverse Stories 3 - Square

Bring tech-forward energy to your vertical content with a sleek, 3D motion graphics story video. A VR-inspired scene, floating spheres, and wavy liquid masks frame your hero image and headline, while a bold CTA drives clicks. Perfect for quick promos, announcements, app or product teasers, and social campaigns. Easily customize text, image, fonts, and brand colors to match your identity and publish instantly. The vibrant gradient palette and smooth, fluid animation ensure your message looks premium and modern across stories, reels, and feed placements.