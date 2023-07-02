Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Metaverse Stories 3 - Post - Original - Poster image

Metaverse Stories 3 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
3D motion graphics
Promo
Futuristic
Technology
133exports
rating
Bring tech-forward energy to your vertical content with a sleek, 3D motion graphics story video. A VR-inspired scene, floating spheres, and wavy liquid masks frame your hero image and headline, while a bold CTA drives clicks. Perfect for quick promos, announcements, app or product teasers, and social campaigns. Easily customize text, image, fonts, and brand colors to match your identity and publish instantly. The vibrant gradient palette and smooth, fluid animation ensure your message looks premium and modern across stories, reels, and feed placements.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us