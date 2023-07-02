Metaverse Stories 1 - Square

Take your audience into the future with a vertical story promo built around a glossy 3D VR headset floating on a luminous pedestal. This tech-forward design features bold headlines, a clear CTA button, and a starry, cinematic backdrop. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and use it for product teasers, course announcements, or campaign launches. The smooth, slow motion and neon-accented palette make your message feel premium and innovative—perfect for social stories and short-form ads.