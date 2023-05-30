Minimal Typography 4
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 7 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
193exports
Craft a refined opener with this minimal motion title. A monochrome palette, bold yet elegant typography, and pill-shaped image frames create a clean, editorial look. Smooth slide-ins and subtle fades guide attention to your headline, supporting copy, and a clear call-to-action button. Easily customize text, two image panels, and colors to align with your brand. Ideal for intros, section titles, or stylish announcements where clarity and sophistication matter.
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