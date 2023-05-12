Mother's Day Greeting 2

Create a heartfelt Mother’s Day greeting with this elegant, floral motion title. A glossy flower and graceful script typography animate smoothly over a transparent background, perfect for overlaying on footage or photos. Customize the two text fields and adjust colors to match your brand or mood. Ideal for social media posts, intros, and digital e‑cards, this minimal, spring‑inspired design keeps the focus on your message. Quick to edit and export, it’s a beautiful way to say thanks to the moms in your life with a polished, professional result.