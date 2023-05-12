Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Mother's Day Greeting 5 - Original - Poster image

Mother's Day Greeting 5

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Heart shape
Greeting Card
Liquid
Elegant
111exports
rating
Celebrate Mother’s Day with a warm, elegant motion title. A glowing heart forms through a smooth liquid reveal, surrounded by gentle sparkles for a festive touch. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for videos or e‑cards, and it’s easy to personalize with your own message, colors, and fonts. Ideal for social media posts, greetings, and tributes, this stylish design brings a cozy, loving tone to your content while keeping it clean and modern. Create a memorable Mother’s Day greeting that looks polished, heartfelt, and beautifully on brand.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us