Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Neon Iridescent Reveal - Post

Neon Iridescent Reveal - Post
Created by hushahir
Created by hushahir
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the future with the Neon Iridescent Reveal a dazzling journey where your logo is etched in neon, glowing against a sleek 3D canvas. Unveil your brand with sophistication; modernity meets elegance in this multipurpose reveal. Customize colors, tagline, and logo to fit your unique identity and create a high-end intro that projects your brand into tomorrow, today.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Modern Glow Intro - Post Original theme video
Modern Glow Intro - Post
Edit
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
Radiant Neon Reveal - Post Original theme video
Radiant Neon Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
Cinematic Reveal - Post Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
5
3
5
Transform your logo reveal into a breathtaking visual experience with the Cinematic Reveal template. The dynamic fiery glow effects create a mesmerizing journey that seamlessly positions your brand and tagline front and center. Tailor the fonts and colors to match your branding with our easy-to-customize template. It's ready to be published, ensuring your brand makes a dramatic entrance.
Digital Lightning Reveal - Post Original theme video
Digital Lightning Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
9
Introducing your brand has never been so electrifying! With our Digital Lightning Reveal, a stunning glowing border line kicks things off with a surge of energy. As digital elements gather to craft your logo's outline, a magnificent lightning bolt sets the scene ablaze, revealing your tagline in a bold and vibrant finale. With customization options like your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, create the shock and awe your brand deserves in this high definition marvel.
3D Rays Reveal - Post Original theme video
3D Rays Reveal - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Reveal your logo with a clean 3d outline and glow effect.
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Post Original theme video
Logo Hyperspace Jump - Post
Edit
By Harchenko
4s
5
4
12
Space jump, up to your logo. Get on board, it's exciting!
Prismatic Reveal - Post Original theme video
Prismatic Reveal - Post
Edit
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
6
Dive into a new dimension of branding with our Prismatic Reveal template. Watch your logo emerge through RGB split effects and dynamic 3D movements, creating a cosmic vibe perfect for the digital age. Seamlessly integrate your logo, tagline, and brand colors into this innovative design, and generate ready-to-publish videos tailored for any display.
Neon Genesis - Post Ice theme video
Neon Genesis - Post
Edit
By Goldenmotion
5s
5
3
9
Introduce your brand with the precision of neon light in our Neon Genesis template. Radiant lines trace your logo into existence against a sleek, digital backdrop, before settling into a 3D glow. Tailor this futuristic design with your fonts and colors to leave a glowing impression. As your tagline gracefully fades in, captivate viewers with a high-definition reveal as boundless as your vision.
