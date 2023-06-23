Neon Retro Stories 2 - Post

Bring retro energy to your next promotion with a neon 80s story design. Bold gradient typography, glowing ribbons, and a prominent CTA button make your offer stand out on social feeds. The smooth, floating motion keeps attention without overwhelming viewers. Customize headline and colors to match your brand and launch a scroll‑stopping sale message for e‑commerce or seasonal promos. Optimized for vertical stories, it’s quick to edit and perfect for rapid campaigns.