Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Retro Stories 1 - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Retro Stories 1 - Post

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Synthwave
Retro
Glow
Warped grid
40exports
rating
Transport your audience to a neon-drenched 80s universe with this synthwave story template. A glowing retro grid, striped horizon sun and central neon triangle frame bold headlines for maximum impact. The scene is built for vertical social placements and quick promos, featuring smooth reveals and tasteful glitch accents. Easily customize fonts, scene colors and neon outlines to match your branding. Ideal for product teasers, announcements, or channel intros where nostalgic charm and modern polish meet. Deliver a sleek, eye-catching story that stands out in the feed and drives engagement.
Available formats:
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us