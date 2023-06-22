Neon Retro Stories 1 - Square

Transport your audience to a neon-drenched 80s universe with this synthwave story template. A glowing retro grid, striped horizon sun and central neon triangle frame bold headlines for maximum impact. The scene is built for vertical social placements and quick promos, featuring smooth reveals and tasteful glitch accents. Easily customize fonts, scene colors and neon outlines to match your branding. Ideal for product teasers, announcements, or channel intros where nostalgic charm and modern polish meet. Deliver a sleek, eye-catching story that stands out in the feed and drives engagement.