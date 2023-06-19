Neon Retro Stories 3 - Square

Bring the 80s back to life with a neon-soaked vertical story design. This template pairs synthwave gradients, glowing tube-style titles, and subtle sparkles over a retro grid for instant nostalgia. It’s optimized for story placements and built to convert with a clear CTA cue. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or campaign. Ideal for quick promos, announcements, or personal posts that need a bold, vintage punch—fast.