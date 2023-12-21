New Year Fireworks
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10Kexports
Kick off your video with a dazzling fireworks logo reveal. This energetic, festive intro/outro combines 3D motion graphics, glowing particles, and dramatic night-sky bursts to spotlight your brand. Customize the logo and text, adjust colors to match your palette, and enjoy a polished reveal that works across multiple formats. Perfect for celebrations, announcements, and special events, it brings cinematic flair and a premium glow to your content in seconds.
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