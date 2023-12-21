New Year Fireworks - Post

Ignite your brand with a festive fireworks logo reveal. This energetic 3D motion graphics intro features a rocket launch, dazzling bursts, glowing particles, and smooth fades that spotlight your logo and two editable lines of text. Easily customize fonts, scene and particle colors to match your branding. Optimized for vertical yet available in multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for New Year messages, holiday content, and celebratory openers or end screens across social media and beyond.