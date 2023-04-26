Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Rainbow Hearth Reveal - Original - Poster image

Rainbow Hearth Reveal

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Pride
Heart shape
1Kexports
rating
Bring warmth and color to your brand with a lively 3D logo animation wrapped in rainbow hearts. Two hands meet to form a heart, leading into a vibrant burst that frames your logo and tagline. Energetic yet playful, this design shines for Pride campaigns, love-themed content, and uplifting brand moments. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your identity, then export in the format you need. Perfect as an intro or outro across social, ads, and YouTube.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us