Rainbow Hearth Reveal

Bring warmth and color to your brand with a lively 3D logo animation wrapped in rainbow hearts. Two hands meet to form a heart, leading into a vibrant burst that frames your logo and tagline. Energetic yet playful, this design shines for Pride campaigns, love-themed content, and uplifting brand moments. Customize your logo, text, and colors to match your identity, then export in the format you need. Perfect as an intro or outro across social, ads, and YouTube.