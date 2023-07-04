Sales Stories 3 - Square

Drive attention to your offers with a bold 3D story video built for retail promos. Floating balloons, luminous highlights and large discount typography keep the focus on your message. Easily tailor headlines, subtext and links, fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your brand, and export in vertical, square or 4:5 formats. Smooth, energetic animation and a sleek dark palette make it ideal for major retail moments such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday or seasonal sales across social and ads.