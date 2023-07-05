Sales Stories 8 - Square
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 images · 4 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Promote your offer with a crisp, high-contrast promo designed for stories and feeds. This minimal, bold layout combines dynamic typography, geometric shapes, and a standout CTA to focus attention on your deal and products. Smooth, energetic motion brings panels and headlines together from multiple directions while a clean grid keeps visuals tidy. Perfect for e-commerce and seasonal sales, it adapts to vertical, square, and 4:5 formats. Swap images, edit text, and adjust colors to match your brand and launch a polished promotion in minutes.
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