Sassy Promo 2

Make your next vertical promo pop with a playful heart pattern, bold typography, and smooth morphing shapes. This story‑optimized design showcases one key image with a standout headline, subheadline, and a supporting strapline. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and turn it into a high‑impact e‑commerce sale or product teaser. Clean flat design keeps the message clear, while pill‑style banners and an organic media frame add fun, modern flair. Fast to edit, perfect for story ads and quick campaigns.