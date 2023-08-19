Sassy Promo 5

Make your next story ad pop with a bold, minimal vertical promo. Smooth wavy frames, clean typography and a clear CTA focus attention on your message. Customize headlines, subtext, fonts and colors to match your brand. The vibrant monochrome palette and playful motion keep viewers engaged, while the centered layout ensures readability on small screens. Ideal for short promotional bursts, announcements and quick product callouts. Export fast and publish across social stories or vertical feeds.