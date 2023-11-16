Season's Greetings Story 2 - Vertical

Share warm holiday wishes with a polished Christmas greeting video. This festive design features glowing 3D ornaments, a pine garland, sparkling particles, and elegant write‑on titles. Optimized for Story and feed formats, it highlights your seasonal message with atmospheric lighting and rich gold accents. Easily customize fonts, colors, and multiple text lines to match your brand or personal style. Ideal for social posts, messages to clients, or a heartfelt holiday opener. Create a cozy, elegant Christmas greeting in minutes.