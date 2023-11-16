Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Season's Greetings Story 6 - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Season's Greetings Story 6 - Vertical

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Greeting Card
Christmas
Festive
Christmas tree
3D motion graphics
68exports
rating
Share warm holiday wishes with a festive 3D scene featuring a beautifully decorated evergreen, gentle snowfall, and lively animated titles. Designed for social posts and stories, this greeting is easy to customize with your own message, colors and fonts. The atmospheric winter backdrop and cozy pacing make it perfect for brands, events or personal greetings. Export in vertical, square, or portrait formats to fit every platform and delight your audience with a polished seasonal animation.
Available formats:
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us