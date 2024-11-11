en
Surreal Abstract Reveal - Square

Intro
Created by hushahir
Introduce your brand with style using our Surreal Abstract Reveal template. Your logo is gracefully revealed through a flowing cloth animation, crafting an elegant entrance for your content. Customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, this template lets you create a soothing and visually appealing video ready for any platform. It's the quintessential choice for brands that embody sophistication.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Sakura Burst Logo Reveal - Square
Sakura Burst Logo Reveal - Square
By Harchenko
5s
4
3
11
The wind tickles your armpits. Sakura blossomed.
Dynamic Elegance Reveal - Square
Dynamic Elegance Reveal - Square
By Goldenmotion
5s
8
3
10
Elevate your brand to new heights with our Dynamic Elegance Reveal template. As delicate strokes artfully converge, your 3D logo comes alive, basking in a dance of light and shadow. Tailor the experience with your own logo, tagline, and brand colors. Perfect for intros or standalone content, this striking video will mesmerize your audience and give your message the grand stage it deserves.
Stylish Brand Unveil - Square
Stylish Brand Unveil - Square
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
3D Brand Reveal - Square
3D Brand Reveal - Square
By MotionBank21
6s
9
3
8
Streamline the identity of your brand with sharp 3D animations using our 3D Brand Reveal template. Revel in the capability to inject your unique logos, colors, and tagline into a top-tier, wide-screen format perfect for captivating opening statements on any platform. Designed for quick customization and a significant impact, it's time your brand got the attention it deserves.
3D Sleek Unveil - Square
3D Sleek Unveil - Square
By MotionBank21
6s
6
2
12
Introduce your brand with the elegance it deserves. Our 3D Sleek Unveil template allows your logo to emerge in a minimalist 3D space with sophistication and a contemporary flair. Perfect for an intro that speaks volumes of your professionalism, this template brings your logo to life against a sleek backdrop, ensuring a polished brand presentation.
Dynamic Evolution Reveal - Square
Dynamic Evolution Reveal - Square
By Goldenmotion
6s
7
3
16
Immerse your audience in the elegance of your brand with this mesmerizing Dynamic Evolution Reveal. The graceful entrance and flipping motion of the logo forge a compelling tale, which is complemented by a powerful slogan. Modify fonts and colors to echo your brand's voice. Whether opening a video or standing alone, this template will leave a lasting impression on any screen.
Elegant 3D Twist - Square
Elegant 3D Twist - Square
By mhakmal07
6s
9
3
8
This project will give an artistic and elegant touch to your brand!! Drag Your Logo, change your color, hit render and enjoy it! it can be used in openers, intros, corporate slideshows, logo reveals, youtube and Instagram videos, vlogs, promotions of all kinds and commercial displays.
Elegant 3D Rotating Rays - Square
Elegant 3D Rotating Rays - Square
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
12
Animate your logo with this awesome 3D style template!
