Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Sports Story 5

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Urban
Social
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Sports Story 5 - Original - Poster image
iamkoltunov profile image
Created by iamkoltunov
18exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Launch your sports brand story with a punch using our Sports Story template. Perfect for vertical platforms, add images or clips alongside punchy text to keep viewers scrolling. Fully customizable to match your aesthetic, announce your brand's milestones with a video that’s as flexible and dynamic as you are. Ideal for mobile viewers, turn announcements into eye-catching narratives.
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
Sports Story 1 Original theme video
Sports Story 1
By iamkoltunov
10s
1
5
16
Sports Story 2 Original theme video
Sports Story 2
By iamkoltunov
10s
1
5
15
Sports Story 3 Original theme video
Sports Story 3
By iamkoltunov
10s
1
5
17
Sports Story 4 Original theme video
Sports Story 4
By iamkoltunov
10s
1
5
16
Sports Story 5 Original theme video
Sports Story 5
By iamkoltunov
10s
1
5
15
