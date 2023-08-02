8 Bit Old Game Story 3
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
34exports
Bring arcade nostalgia to your stories with a punchy 8-bit motion title. This vertical template blends bold 3D typography, pixel art icons, and neon gradients for an eye-catching retro look. The playful vibe and floating game elements make it ideal for quick promos, announcements, and attention-grabbing headlines. Customize colors, fonts, and your main message in seconds. Optimized for stories and reels, it keeps your audience engaged with crisp pop-in animation and a vivid, analog-inspired finish. Make your next post stand out with retro charm and modern impact.
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