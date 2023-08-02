8 Bit Old Game Story 6
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
83exports
Make your message pop with a retro 8‑bit story title that fuses neon grids, floating data and chunky pixel typography. The luminous tunnel and numeric readouts deliver a strong tech vibe ideal for social promos, app launches and quick announcements. Personalize the headline, font and colors to match your brand, then export a vertical story ready for Instagram, TikTok or Reels. Smooth camera drift and subtle parallax keep attention on your words without distraction, while simple controls make editing fast—even for beginners.
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