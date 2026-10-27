Fire intro
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Halftone Heroes - Original - Poster image

Halftone Heroes

00:21 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 37 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Comic book
Title sequence
Intro
Comic panel
Logo animation
7exports
rating
Give your video a punchy comic-book opener. This energetic title sequence and logo animation uses halftone panels, sunburst rays, speech balloons, and impact bursts to spotlight people, products, or scenes. Slide-in cards, page-turn transitions, and staggered builds keep the pacing exciting, while paper textures and bold typography deliver that vintage graphic‑novel vibe. Customize names, roles, short lines, and images across multiple panels, then seal it with a strong centered logo finish. Perfect for show intros, cast roll calls, segment launches, or branded reveals.
kalinichev profile image
kalinichev
Edit
Similar templates
Best of kalinichev
Comics Story 6
By kalinichev
Edit
00:15
Comics Story 6 Original preset video
Grunge Podcast Logo
By Kimchi
Edit
2K
00:05
Grunge Podcast Logo Original preset video
Trendy Valentine's Day Intro
By alex.tantsura
Edit
00:19
Trendy Valentine's Day Intro Original preset video
Paper Pop
By abdullayevmotion
Edit
4K
00:18
Paper Pop Original preset video
Paper Riot
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:15
Paper Riot Original preset video
Retro Pop TV Burst Intro
By thundermotion2021
Edit
4K
00:08
Retro Pop TV Burst Intro Original preset video
Collage Stop Motion Intro
By kalinichev
Edit
4K
00:17
Collage Stop Motion Intro Main preset video
Dynamic Comics Logo
By Besed
Edit
00:05
Dynamic Comics Logo Original preset video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us