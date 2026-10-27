Halftone Heroes

Give your video a punchy comic-book opener. This energetic title sequence and logo animation uses halftone panels, sunburst rays, speech balloons, and impact bursts to spotlight people, products, or scenes. Slide-in cards, page-turn transitions, and staggered builds keep the pacing exciting, while paper textures and bold typography deliver that vintage graphic‑novel vibe. Customize names, roles, short lines, and images across multiple panels, then seal it with a strong centered logo finish. Perfect for show intros, cast roll calls, segment launches, or branded reveals.