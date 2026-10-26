Halftone Heroes - Vertical

Turn your media into a bold comic-book opener. This vertical template features halftone textures, split-screen panels, speech bubbles, and explosive comic bursts. Smooth page-turn transitions guide viewers through each character or highlight before a clean logo reveal and tagline. Customize photos or video, names, roles, callouts, and colors to match your brand. With a vibrant palette, sunburst backgrounds, and kinetic typography, it’s perfect for intros, episodic roll calls, or quick promos that need playful, high‑impact energy.