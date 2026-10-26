Halftone Heroes - Post

Bring your series to life with a bold comic-book opener. This energetic title sequence showcases multiple characters across panel-based pages with halftone print, speech bubbles, and dynamic page-turn transitions. Customize names, roles, captions, colors, fonts, and media to match your brand. Finish strong on a centered logo over a striking sunburst background and a punchy tagline. Perfect for episodic promos, cast intros, or channel branding, it delivers eye-catching, pop‑art visuals that stand out in social feeds and video intros alike.