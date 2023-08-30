Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Newspaper Documentary Opener - Original - Poster image

Newspaper Documentary Opener

00:52 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Editorial
Title sequence
News & Journalism
Newspaper
Slideshow
7.2Kexports
rating
Bring an editorial edge to your next video with a newspaper-inspired opener. This template layers headlines, images and column grids in 3D space, accented by warm light leaks and a tactile paper texture. Smooth page turns and subtle camera drift deliver a calm, documentary feel ideal for news promos, investigative openers, historical recaps and branded storytelling. Swap in your text and visuals to craft a cohesive title sequence or slideshow with authentic newsprint vibes. It’s an easy way to add credibility and atmosphere while keeping your message clear and compelling.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us