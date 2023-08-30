Newspaper Documentary Opener

Bring an editorial edge to your next video with a newspaper-inspired opener. This template layers headlines, images and column grids in 3D space, accented by warm light leaks and a tactile paper texture. Smooth page turns and subtle camera drift deliver a calm, documentary feel ideal for news promos, investigative openers, historical recaps and branded storytelling. Swap in your text and visuals to craft a cohesive title sequence or slideshow with authentic newsprint vibes. It’s an easy way to add credibility and atmosphere while keeping your message clear and compelling.