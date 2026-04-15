Petal Promenade 2

Bring your message to life with a playful 3D floral title. This design frames your headline with a vivid wreath of flowers and a soft gradient backdrop for instant charm. The glossy, extruded typography pops with friendly bounce and gentle motion, ideal for intros, announcements, and social posts. Easily customize multiple text lines, fonts, and color controls to match your brand or mood. Fine‑tune glow, vignette, and overall vibrance for just the right finish. Create a bright, nature‑inspired title card that’s cute, colorful, and ready to captivate.