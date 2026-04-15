Petal Promenade 3

Brighten your video with a graceful floral 3D motion title. A central rounded frame holds your headline and subtitle, surrounded by colorful flowers and gentle gradients. Smooth floating motion and soft fades create a relaxed, springlike mood, perfect for intros, announcements, and chapter openers. Easily customize fonts, colors, shadows, and glow to match your brand or style. Ideal for YouTube, social, and presentations, this elegant design delivers eye‑catching polish without complexity. Add your text, tweak the palette, and render a charming opener that feels fresh, friendly, and refined.