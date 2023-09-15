Retro Airbrush Story 1

Bring 80s nostalgia to your vertical stories with a neon, airbrushed look and a retro CRT frame. This single-scene promo highlights your headline, date and time alongside a media slot, perfect for events, parties, launches or special offers. Customize the font, colors, text and media to match your brand, and add your soundtrack for extra impact. The playful glow, sparkly background and bold typography make your message stand out in a flash on Instagram, TikTok or Reels. Quick to edit and ready to post, it’s your go-to retro story flyer.