Retro Airbrush Story 2

Stand out with a vertical story video that blends Y2K flair and airbrushed elegance. A glowing star background and iridescent rose frame your central media, while bold gradient headlines deliver your message. Customize fonts, colors, and text, replace the media with your own, and add your audio for a cohesive promo. The smooth, floating motion suits brand teasers, product highlights, and quick social ads. Designed for 9:16 stories, this vibrant template is perfect when you want a polished, neon look with minimal effort.