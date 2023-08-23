Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Gamer Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Retro Gamer Title 2

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Retro
Intro
Gaming
Bold
200exports
rating
Bring arcade energy to your content with a bold retro gaming title. This playful intro features 8‑bit icons, 3D depth, light ray accents, and a vibrant palette that instantly sets a fun, nostalgic tone. Customize the headline, font, and colors to match your brand, then add your soundtrack for maximum impact. Ideal for gaming channels, stream stingers, and video series openers, it keeps the focus on your message while surrounding it with coins, controllers, and UI-style elements. Quick to edit, eye‑catching, and channel‑ready.
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Pack (4)
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us