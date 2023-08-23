Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Retro Gamer Title 4 - Original - Poster image

Retro Gamer Title 4

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Retro
Gaming
3D motion graphics
Extrusion
178exports
rating
Level up your intro with a retro gaming motion title. This playful, arcade-inspired design features a bold 3D headline, gamepad icons, start buttons, light rays, and glossy glints. The vibrant palette and energetic zoom burst deliver instant hype for gaming channels, streams, and promos. Easily customize the text, font, colors, and audio to match your brand. The centered layout keeps your message clear while nostalgic 8‑bit vibes set the tone for your content. Quick to edit, fun to watch, and perfect for bringing classic arcade flair to modern videos.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us