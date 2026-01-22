Try for free
Brand Elegance Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Outro
Portrait
6-15s
Neon
Glow
Light
Outline
Elegant
Simple
Logo Animation
Minimalist
More details
Brand Elegance Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image
KloneDike profile image
Created by KloneDike
10exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand's first impression with the elegance of our Brand Elegance Intro. Present your logo enveloped in fluid animations that reflect your company's sophistication. With tailor-made color options to match your brand's aesthetic, this video commands attention on any platform. It's the perfect blend of style and substance for impressive intros or memorable outros.
Fast Neon Flash - Vertical Original theme video
Fast Neon Flash - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
Bright Neon Ident - Vertical Original theme video
Bright Neon Ident - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
14
Present your logo in a stunning showcase of radiant neon lights with our Bright Neon Ident template. Your brand emerges center-screen, its edges twinkling against a grungy backdrop as a glossy sweep of light brings it all to life. Tailor with your own tagline, colors, and fonts, and let this glossy, high-definition video solidify your presence on any platform.
Clean Neon Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
Neon Checker Rays - Vertical Original theme video
Neon Checker Rays - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
8
Step into the limelight with our Neon Checker Rays template. Watch layers of neon lights cast an alluring glow as your logo comes to life, surrounded by rings of neon energy. As the camera swirls around, a shower of square particles reveals your brand identity, shining like a beacon. Tailor the fonts, colors, and tagline to your liking, and unveil a video that truly represents your brand’s dynamic spirit.
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Merge Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By PixBolt
8s
5
5
13
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Merge Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Light Logo Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Light Logo Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
11
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with the Light Logo Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Majestic Rays Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
Shiny Neon Reveal - Vertical Original Logo Colors theme video
Shiny Neon Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
9
Captivate your audience right from the start with our Shiny Neon Reveal template. Watch your logo come alive in a neon dance, blinking into existence amidst a virtual downpour. With customizable logo, tagline, and color options, it's your chance to present your brand with all the mystique and allure of a nighttime cityscape.
