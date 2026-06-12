Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Neon Shear - Post - Original - Poster image

Neon Shear - Post

00:07 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Glow
Outro
Light slash
10exports
rating
Ignite attention with a sleek neon logo reveal designed for bold social posts. Dynamic diagonal light slashes assemble your mark on a deep, minimal backdrop, finished with a polished glow. Add your logo, tweak brand colors and typography, and include a short tagline or URL. The centered layout and clean composition make it ideal as a punchy opener, outro, or standalone brand post. With energetic pacing and a refined, futuristic vibe, this template turns quick updates into memorable brand moments—no heavy lifting required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
KloneDike profile image
KloneDike
Edit
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
Dark Signal Reveal - Post
By KloneDike
Edit
00:07
Dark Signal Reveal - Post Original theme video
Brand Pulse Intro - Post
By KloneDike
Edit
00:07
Brand Pulse Intro - Post Original theme video
Clean Neon Reveal - Post
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Clean Neon Reveal - Post Original theme video
Neon Trace
By Ig_Ra
Edit
2K
00:06
Neon Trace Original theme video
Line Light Reveal - Post
By Smaille
Edit
00:08
Line Light Reveal - Post Original theme video
Neon Lines Reveal - Post
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Neon Lines Reveal - Post Original theme video
Bright Shimmering Reveal - Post
By Mr.Rabbit
Edit
00:06
Bright Shimmering Reveal - Post Original theme video
Neon Genesis - Post
By Goldenmotion
Edit
60fps
00:05
Neon Genesis - Post Ice theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us