Neon Shear - Post

Ignite attention with a sleek neon logo reveal designed for bold social posts. Dynamic diagonal light slashes assemble your mark on a deep, minimal backdrop, finished with a polished glow. Add your logo, tweak brand colors and typography, and include a short tagline or URL. The centered layout and clean composition make it ideal as a punchy opener, outro, or standalone brand post. With energetic pacing and a refined, futuristic vibe, this template turns quick updates into memorable brand moments—no heavy lifting required.