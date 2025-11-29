Menu
Neon Stroke Title 1
Created by KloneDike
19exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Best of KloneDike
By teammotion
5s
1
3
4
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
By HannaDarling
6s
1
3
9
Add a touch of elegance to your next video with our sleek Minimal Text Title template. Designed for simplicity and sophistication, this animated title integrates seamlessly into corporate presentations, YouTube intros, or design showcases. Fully customizable fonts and colors let your brand shine, delivering your message clearly and effortlessly.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
5
16
By HannaDarling
6s
1
5
17
By HannaDarling
6s
1
5
17
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
16
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
16
Elevate your video content with Lower Thirds Distinct, a sleek and modern template that adds a touch of sophistication to any project. Featuring a distinctive layout and refined typography, it’s perfect for interviews, presentations, and creative productions. With full control over text, fonts, and colors, you can easily customize every detail to match your vision and achieve a polished, professional look.
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
17
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
17
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
15
By HannaDarling
5s
1
4
15
By HannaDarling
5s
1
3
13
By HannaDarling
5s
1
3
13
