Neon Stroke Title 2

Elevate your content with our Modern Lower Third 4 template. This multipurpose horizontal lower third template adds a touch of modernity to your videos. With its simple abstract shapes and clean design, it's perfect for presenting results, sport events, reports, or motivational and inspirational titles. Customize the text and colors to match your brand effortlessly. Increase the professionalism and visual appeal of your videos with this sleek lower third template.