Neon Stroke Title 2
Created by KloneDike
13exports
6 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
3texts
1font
1audio
Bring your video intros to life with the dynamic Neon Stroke Title template! Featuring glowing neon lines tracing each letter, this animation infuses energy and modern aesthetics into your content. Customize text, fonts, and colors to suit your brand and create a stylish opener or promo video. This motion graphics title is a sleek addition to projects needing an energetic, futuristic touch.
Similar templates
Best of KloneDike
By teammotion
5s
1
3
5
Step up your video projects with the elegant Glass Title template. Ideal for displaying results, highlighting sports highlights, or adding a dynamic touch to reports. Its modern abstract design and customizable text, colors, and fonts ensure your content stands out. Whether you're empowering with motivational titles or inspiring with creative tags, this template brings a professional polish to your videos.
Take your viewers on a journey with our Modern Location Title Pack. Set the scene for your travel videos or documentaries with customizable titles featuring stylish location pins. Tailor the text, fonts, and colors to match your vision, and let each title transport your audience to the places that inspire you. These titles add geographical flair and visual appeal to your content.
Give your videos a touch of sophistication with our Contemporary Lower Third template, designed for clear communication and visual impact. The template's abstract forms and streamlined aesthetic provide a non-intrusive yet powerful way to convey any necessary details. Adapt the text, fonts, and color palette to seamlessly integrate with your brand identity, elevating your storytelling across multiple video genres.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
By teammotion
5s
1
3
4
Elevate your content with our Modern Lower Third 4 template. This multipurpose horizontal lower third template adds a touch of modernity to your videos. With its simple abstract shapes and clean design, it's perfect for presenting results, sport events, reports, or motivational and inspirational titles. Customize the text and colors to match your brand effortlessly. Increase the professionalism and visual appeal of your videos with this sleek lower third template.
By teammotion
5s
2
3
4
Make a strong first impression with our Simple Title template. This sleek and minimal title design is ideal for a wide range of content, including reports, sports events, and motivational or inspirational videos. Using simple abstract shapes and clean typography, this customizable template allows you to create a professional-looking title that captures your audience's attention. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand identity and communicate your message effectively.
By teammotion
5s
1
4
5
