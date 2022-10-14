Spider Web Stinger Transition

Elevate your live production with a cinematic spiderweb stinger transition. Built for streaming overlays, it starts and ends fully transparent, cleanly masking scene cuts in OBS, Streamlabs, or your editor of choice. The horror-inspired, grungy aesthetic features depth-of-field, subtle noise, and drifting dust particles for a dark, moody vibe. Easily customize colors to match your branding or seasonal themes. Ideal for Halloween streams, scary content, or any project needing a quick, high-impact transition that doesn’t overstay its welcome.