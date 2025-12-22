Try for free
Simple Sharp Story 16

Templates
/
Video Ads
Portrait
6-15s
Elegant
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Simple Sharp Story 16 - Original - Poster image
LimeStudio profile image
Created by LimeStudio
9exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2videos
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the stylish world of vertical storytelling with Simple Sharp Story, where fashion and creativity merge seamlessly on screen. Customize this template with your images, videos, and text, enhancing with a palette that suits your brand. Envision it on Instagram or TikTok, captivating followers through chic presentations, promos, or event highlights!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of LimeStudio
Dynamic Brand Showcase - Vertical Original theme video
Dynamic Brand Showcase - Vertical
Edit
By Promak
12s
21
32
13
Tell your brand's story with style using the Dynamic Brand Showcase template. Perfect for presentations and advertising, this slideshow seamlessly blends your text, images, and videos into a sleek, compelling narrative. Customize colors, fonts, and animations to reflect your brand's identity with a professional edge. Get ready to craft and publish a modern masterpiece!
Sleek Promo Original theme video
Sleek Promo
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
12s
21
21
13
Transform ordinary moments into extraordinary stories with our vertical Sleek Promo Slideshow template. Images float like dancers in the air, accompanied by elegantly animated text, as sleek shapes flash in the background. Customize with your logo, colors, and text for a seamlessly branded experience. Create stunning visual narratives that speak volumes, perfect for social media stories that captivate.
Urban Minimal Promo Original theme video
Urban Minimal Promo
Edit
By PurpleElkStudios
12s
1
20
10
Transform your content into a mobile masterpiece using Urban Minimal Promo. Watch as images and videos waltz across the screen, with every transition narrated by beautiful animated text. The design ensures your story is perfect for Instagram Stories or TikTok. Culminate with your logo's dazzling entrance for a lasting impression.
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
8
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
8
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
5
9
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 4 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 4
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
10
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
