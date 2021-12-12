Clean And Minimal Viz

Create a polished music visualizer that lets your audio shine. This clean, minimal design pairs a linear audio spectrum with a song timer, refined typography, and subtle 3D depth. Add your logo, track and artist names, and tailor colors, glow, blur and spectrum intensity to fit any genre—from ambient to energetic. The motion is audio‑reactive, so it looks great with any song length. Perfect for channel uploads, teasers and artist branding when you want modern elegance without clutter.