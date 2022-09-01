Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Viz 2 - Vertical - New Default - Poster image

Modern Viz 2 - Vertical

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Music
Digital
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
9.5Kexports
rating
Elevate your music with a sleek, modern audio visualizer. A central circular spectrum, mirrored side spectra and subtle glow bring your track to life on a crisp dark canvas. Add your logo, artist and title, then customize colors, band density, thickness, glow and frequency ranges. Optional timer and progress indicator keep listeners engaged. Drop in background or front media with blur, colorize or black‑and‑white effects, and watch elements pulse to the beat. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios with variable duration to match your full song, this minimal, futuristic visualizer is perfect for releases and promos.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us