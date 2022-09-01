Modern Viz 2 - Vertical

Elevate your music with a sleek, modern audio visualizer. A central circular spectrum, mirrored side spectra and subtle glow bring your track to life on a crisp dark canvas. Add your logo, artist and title, then customize colors, band density, thickness, glow and frequency ranges. Optional timer and progress indicator keep listeners engaged. Drop in background or front media with blur, colorize or black‑and‑white effects, and watch elements pulse to the beat. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios with variable duration to match your full song, this minimal, futuristic visualizer is perfect for releases and promos.