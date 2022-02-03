Showcase your track with a modern, audio‑reactive visualizer. Modern Viz - Post features a central circular spectrum, a secondary waveform, a live song timer, and bold, minimal typography for artist, track and album info. Swap in your cover art or video, tweak multiple color accents, and enable beat‑synced blur, scale and glow for extra punch. Designed to fit 16:9, 9:16, 1:1 and 4:5, it’s perfect for releases, promos and social posts. Make a crisp, monochrome look or dial in your brand palette—either way, this dual‑spectrum design keeps eyes locked on your music.