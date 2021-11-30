Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Circles Viz - Original - Poster image

Neon Circles Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Glow
Music
Circular spectrum
Audio reactive
1.5Kexports
rating
Elevate your audio with a striking neon circular music visualizer. This design centers your logo, track title and artist name inside concentric glowing rings that pulse to the beat. A built-in timer and progress bar keep listeners engaged, while customizable colors and glow let you match any brand or genre. Ideal for releases, podcasts, and channel uploads across platforms, it delivers clean, high-impact visuals that look great in landscape, square, or vertical formats. Add your audio, tweak the palette, and let the reactive spectrum turn your sound into captivating motion.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us