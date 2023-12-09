Clean Typography Title 2

Make your message stand out with a clean, minimal motion title. This stylish template features bold typography, an animated underline highlight, and a refined rectangular frame. It’s designed as a transparent overlay, so it layers perfectly over any footage. Ideal for brand announcements, YouTube intros, and content chapter cards, the smooth kinetic typography keeps attention on every word. Customize the headline, supporting text, fonts, and colors to match your visual identity and publish in minutes. A precise, modern title that elevates your video with clarity and impact.