Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Typography Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Clean Typography Title 5

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Flat design
Word highlight
164exports
rating
Create a sharp, minimal motion title that spotlights your message with bold typography, clean panels, and precise word highlights. This versatile template is perfect for intros, announcements, and branding content. Easily customize the headline, supporting copy, and a compact label, then fine‑tune fonts and colors to match your identity. Smooth slide transitions and staggered type animation keep the pacing modern and focused. Whether you’re a creator, brand, or agency, this typography-led title makes any message feel polished and professional.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us