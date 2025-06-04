Menu
Black Phone Mockup 3 - Square
Created by milinkovic
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
25fps
1video
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your latest app or digital product with flair using our Black Phone Mockup template. The sleek phone animation set against a luxe gold-and-black backdrop ensures your offering stands out. Tailor the experience with your brand imagery and text, making this promo a perfect pitch for your product's unique features and your brand's elegant style.
Elevate your marketing with the premium allure of our Golden Phone Mockup. This template makes your app or website shine against the backdrop of an elegant golden phone. Customize with your brand colors, fonts, and assets to create a bespoke showcase. Ideal for product promos that demand a sophisticated touch, it's ready to publish and destined to dazzle on socials or presentations.
