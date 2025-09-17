Try for free
Merge Touch Of Class Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Hand
Modern
Shape
2D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Merge Touch Of Class Reveal - Original Theme - Poster image
milinkovic profile image
Created by milinkovic
22exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
3images
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the touch of minimalism that speaks volumes. The Merge Touch of Class Reveal template uses smooth transitions and refined animations to subtly bring your logo and tagline to light. Perfect for businesses and personal brands aiming for an elegant, clutter-free aesthetic. Tailor the colors to fit your brand and create a polished, ready-to-publish video that captivates from the first finger touch.
Edit
