8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
25fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with the touch of minimalism that speaks volumes. The Partnership Touch of Class Reveal template uses smooth transitions and refined animations to subtly bring your logo and tagline to light. Perfect for businesses and personal brands aiming for an elegant, clutter-free aesthetic. Tailor the colors to fit your brand and create a polished, ready-to-publish video that captivates from the first finger touch.
