Youtube intro for cooking channel
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24 Live News Intro - Original Theme - Poster image

Orbit Report

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
News style
News & Journalism
3D motion graphics
Title sequence
12exports
rating
Launch your broadcast with a professional news intro. This high‑energy opener features a central 3D globe, rotating concentric rings, bold headline titles, and a polished brand or logo moment. Fast zooms and layered motion create depth and impact, perfect for live updates and channel branding. Customize multiple scenes, colors, and background media to match your identity and integrate b‑roll seamlessly. Ideal for TV, digital channels, and social video, it delivers an instantly recognizable newsroom look with smooth workflow and strong readability.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us